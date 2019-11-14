In a surprise move, Kehlani shared her new single "You Know Wassup" with fans on Tuesday evening. The Bay Area singer wrote on Twitter that she'd only completed the track just a few hours prior to its release and said it was "unmixed and unmastered." In all, it was a raw, unfiltered take on where she is emotionally following the recent scandal that occurred with her beau, rapper YG, and an unnamed woman outside of a nightclub.



John Parra/Getty Images

After a video of YG and the woman circulated, people awaited Kehlani's response—something that the singer didn't deliver until she dropped her single. The emotionally vulnerable track showed a heartbroken and frustrated woman who doesn't know what to do, but Kehlani shared that after waiting five years to be with YG, she can't just turn her love for him away.

Like the true supporters that they are, Kehlani's fans took to social media to offer kind words to the singer, but a few were worried about her mental and emotional health. Kehlani caught wind of the concerns and updated her fans, letting them know that she's doing well in spite of the circumstances.

"But naw forreal. i’m good y’all. i see people starting a hashtag about hoping my mental is ok and me possibly needing a therapist. lmao. I’m straight forreal. I’m an artist. I dive inward. glad it’s doing something for you all tho. love you," Kehlani tweeted. "The fire thing about music is you can express the wildest and furthest parts of the emotions youre experiencing, even just the things the little back of your head voice is screaming.. or even the devil on your shoulder. flush it out and it keep it flowin." You can listen to "You Know Wassup" here.