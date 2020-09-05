Keenan Allen is among the upper echelon of wide receivers in the NFL and he has been demanding that people treat him as such. Over the years, he has continuously proven himself as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, and this offseason, he has been due for a big contract. Negotiations in the NFL can always get a tad testy, however, Allen and the Chargers have seemingly been fine from the beginning, especially today as they came to terms on a brand new contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Allen and the Chargers agreed to a four-year extension that is going to be worth $80 million. This will make Allen the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the entire NFL, which is certainly a great accomplishment.

Allen and the Chargers will begin their season next weekend as they try to improve upon a disappointing 2019 campaign. For week one, Allen will be catching passes from Tyrod Taylor, which is a partnership many fans are interested to see play out.

The Chargers wide receiver isn't the only star to get a payday today. Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans signed a 4-year extension worth $160 million, earlier this morning.

Needless to say, it's nice to be in the NFL.