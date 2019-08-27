Earlier today, we reported on the fact that an anonymous NFL team offered women's soccer star Carli Lloyd a place on their roster to act as a kicker during a pre-season game. Lloyd is one of the best women's soccer players in the entire world and has demonstrated a desire to become an NFL kicker at some point. She has proven that she has the range necessary to play at the highest level and has even made some impressive kicks during practices. The only problem is no one has seen if Lloyd could pull it all off during an actual game.

Today, Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers took to Twitter to point out that things won't be so easy for Lloyd and that she would have to deal with the intense physical toll of being an NFL player.

"Sound sweet til somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense," Allen wrote. "Would be like the stampede scene in the lion king movie. She do got a boot tho!"

While Allen was fairly skeptical of Lloyd playing in the league, he does seem to think she has the kicking talent to at least be a serviceable kicker. Despite this, he makes a good point that kickers are often tasked with making tackles and a football tackle is much different from the ones in soccer.

