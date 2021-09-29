Keemo Reaches A New Level In "Boujee" Video

Florida artist Keemo premieres his latest music video for "Boujee" with HNHH.

Keemo is a name that you may not be familiar with yet, but it's one that you'll likely be hearing a lot about soon.

The Miami Gardens, Florida-based artist has been rising quickly. His latest single, "Brothers," earned support from Ebro Darden, one of the most notable names in hip-hop radio, and Keemo is already being compared to artists like Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller, and more. Known for his witty punchlines, the up-and-coming artist has continued to shine with his "Wild Wednesdays" freestyle series, which saw "Boujee" as the first release. Now, he's premiering the official music video for the song via HNHH.

"The inspiration behind 'Boujee' came from a feeling of leveling up and separating myself from the norm, wanting to reach new levels in life," says Keemo about the new song and video. Where I come from, when you're rising up, people might say you're acting Boujee, especially when you're focused and locked in, being progressive. I chose to shoot the majority of the video in LA, because that city captures those Boujee vibes from the Hollywood Hills, pool parties, to the women. The video was shot by my boy, @waterwippinevan, who was introduced to me by @Crash207."

Check out Keemo's new music video above and follow him on socials to keep up-to-date with everything in his career.