Keegan-Michael Key hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, this weekend, and starred in a The Last Dance parody as Michael Jordan during the show. The sketch pokes fun at the NBA legend's competitiveness, even when he's off the court.

In the skit, the cast parodies a viral scene from the documentary which shows Jordan compete in a coin toss bet with bodyguard John Michael Wozniak. In SNL's version, Jordan takes it to the next level with increasingly ridiculous stakes put on the game.

"If you're not playing to win, why play?" Key jokes as Jordan.



In his monologue earlier in the night, Key demonstrated his appreciation for the iconic show by fitting “every single SNL thing” into a single opening segment.

“I used to sneak downstairs to watch SNL every week,” he recalled. “If you had told that kid that one day he would be standing here on this stage, he probably would’ve been too busy stealing your wallet to have heard what you said. But I’ve come a long way since then, and I am so honored to be here, and because of that, I am going to make the most of it.”

