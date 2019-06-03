Sorry to let you down, but Keanu Reeves may not be the lonely, hopeless romantic last week's reports may have led you to believe. Last week, publications across the internet ran with the idea that Keanu Reeves is lonely and looking for love. A representative for Reeves has told The Huffington Post that this information is not true saying, “This was pieced together from several interviews and the majority of these questions were not asked nor answered. They are fabricated.”

The original story was published on the Malaysian website, Star2.com. It misquoted Reeves as saying “You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life,” he supposedly said. “But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.” The reports set the hearts of fans across the internet ablaze.

Having done their research or not, fans took to Twitter to comment and in many cases, shoot their shots at Reeves.

