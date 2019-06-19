Just one day after fans began a petition to get Keanu Reeves nominated as Man Of The Year, it's been revealed that the John Wick actor may be working towards a leading role in the MCU. Kevin Fiege, president of Marvel, revealed that he's been in conversation with the actor for some time as they try and work out a way for Keanu to jump into the beloved universe.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Kevin told Comic Book. “I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.” As for which films Keanu has expressed interst in, whether past releases or future releases, is unknown but we'll take the comment as a step in the right direction.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A few weeks ago Keanu was asked a number of unrelated questions by BuzzFeed and one had to do with MCU.

If you could choose any superhero or villain to play in the Marvel or DC Comics universe, who would it be and why? I don't know, when I was a kid I always wanted to play Wolverine. So, Wolverine

Maybe an X-Men remake in the coming years with have Keanu all over it - thoughts?