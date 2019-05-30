Keanu Reeves has never been one to dive into his personal life and he hasn't been linked to anyone romantically since 2015 when he dated transgender actress Jamie Clayton. The latter is probably the reason why many try to pry when getting the chance to interview the beloved actor, leading the 54-year-old to admit that he's a "lonely guy."

"My days are pretty normal. Of course there’s the tourist vans, they visit everybody’s homes. I come out in the morning and get my newspaper, and you’ll see them," Keanu recently said of his usual day-to-day life. "Sometimes you feel like an animal in a cage. But in Los Angeles, no one cares. There's definitely paparazzi chasing after you, but I don’t go out much, I don’t really do anything. I’m pretty boring."

When asked what love means to him, he responded: "You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As for Keanu's next career moves, he stars in Netflix's romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe that follows a successful celebrity chef whose life turns upside down when she meets someone from her past - peep the trailer here.