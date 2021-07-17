Ahead of his stint with Team USA at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hopped on a Twitter Spaces phone call to address claims that he was jealous of past teammates. Many believe Durant left the Golden State Warriors in 2019 because he was jealous of front and center star Steph Curry, though Durant was steadfast in his denial of the claims. The 11-time All Star player also asserted that he holds no hard feelings for any of his past team members on the Warriors or Warriors fans.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

During the Twitter Spaces talk, KD said, "I know you some huge Steph fans, but it’s starting to feel like y’all are the ones who are insecure and projecting on me... I don’t give a s*** about what people got to say about who’s better on the team, who gets cheered the loudest. That just never mattered to me … Show me any indication of me ever being pissed off about not getting no love in the arena." Clearly, KD is getting a little bit fed up.

Rumors began circulating over Durant's jealousy of Steph Curry after he made remarks to the Wall Street Journal in 2019 about his time with the team. "As time went on, I started to realize I’m just different from the rest of the guys. It’s not a bad thing," KD said. "Just my circumstances and how I came up in the league. And on top of that, the media always looked at it like KD and the Warriors. So it’s like nobody could get a full acceptance of me there."

KD then took aim at the media for playing on these rumors and not truly understanding what goes on behind the scenes. "Why do you believe stuff like that? ’Cause It makes sense to you. It got nothing to do with me. You don’t know much about what goes on with the Warriors," he added.

Do you still think KD was jealous of Curry? Check out the conversation below:

