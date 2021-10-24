KB Mike Wants You To Know That You “Deserve Better”

On Friday, Chicago’s KB Mike shared his latest single, “Deserve Better.” The nearly three minute track sees the rapper encourage listeners to remove themselves from toxic relationships while spreading awareness about the brutal realities of domestic violence.

“You only 17, you been f*ckin’ with this dude/You think that you in love/You don’t even know what’s love/But you thinkin’ that it’s true,” he begins.

Shortly after the song released, KB Mike took to Instagram to share a clip of him singing along to “Deserve Better.” You can clearly hear the passion in the “Deep In Love” singer’s voice as he raps along to the emotional track.

“He did something he’d never do/He put his hands on you/And you let him do it,” the song continues.

Although KB Mike has yet to drop an album, the Chicago star has shared plenty of singles this year, including “L.O.V.E.,” “U & Me,” “Demons,” “Toxic Love,” and “Drug Scars,” among others. 2020 was also a big year for the rapper, with releases like “Distant,” “Addicted,” and “Deep In Love” making their way onto streaming services.

Stream the emotional new track “Deserve Better” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You start giving him your heart

You thinkin’ that he the one

Thinkin’ he only f*ck with you

Damn, who woulda knew?