KB Mike Explains Why He Wants To Work With Polo G On "Top 5s"

KB Mike lists off his best songs, the rappers he wants to collaborate with, and more on the latest episode of "Top 5s."

KB Mike is one of the newest signees to Republic Records via Cinematic Music Group, unveiling more layers of his personality for the latest episode of Top 5s.

The Chicago-based recording artist has been rising up for a few years, clocking in over 227,000 monthly listeners on Spotify at the time of this publication. As he continues to open eyes to his brand, KB Mike sat down for a new episode of one of our most popular series, listing off some of his favorite things on Top 5s.

He starts off by naming the best things to do in Chicago, revealing that he always has a good time at Dave and Buster's, the roller skate rinks downtown, Lake Shore Drive, and more. He went on to name his top cereals and more before calling out his best songs to date and a list of people he would like to collaborate with.

Polo G was Mike's number-one choice to collaborate, saying, "His voice, you can kind of hear his pain and everything he's saying. And he's from Chicago, so that's dope." He also name-dropped Toosii, Lil Tjay, Rod Wave, and Rylo Rodriguez as potential collabs.

When it got time to name his top five industry crushes, KB Mike apologized to his girlfriend and said he didn't want to get in trouble before showing love to Cuban Doll, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Mariah Carey.

Watch the full episode of Top 5s with KB Mike above and let us know who you want to see on this series next.