Kaytranada Shares "10%" With Kali Uchis, Announces New Album Out Friday

Montreal producer, Kaytranada, has one of the most distinct sounds in music: rubber-thick basslines, sun-soaked synths and perfectly-placed percussion. The attempts of countless people to mimic his blueprint sent him down paths of reinvention, proving he could switch it up if he pleases. However, today, he returned with a song that bursts with that classic Kaytra bounce.

"10%" features Kali Uchis, who has previously collaborated with the producer on her 2015 song "Rush". The song serves as the first single off BUBBA, Kaytra's sophomore project that was surprise-announced today and will arrive this Friday (Dec. 13). Like his critically-acclaimed debut, 99.9%, his new album boasts a wonderful selection of guests. BUBBA will feature GoldLink, Tinashe, Mick Jenkins, Pharrell Williams, Teedra Moses and many more. Peep the tracklist below and go dance to "10%".

Quotable Lyrics

I wake up, it's so good to be me

In the mirror, it's good to see me

I don't check for these other bitches

You could ask God, cause that's my witness

BUBBA Tracklist

1. DO IT

2. The Music feat. Iman Omari

3. Go DJ feat. SiR

4. Gray Area feat. Mick Jenkins

5. Puff Lah

6. 10% feat. Kali Uchis

7. Need It feat. Masego

8. Taste feat. VanJess

9. Oh No feat. Estelle

10. What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson

11. Vex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith

12. Scared To Death

13. Freefall feat. Durand Bernarr

14. Culture feat. Teedra Moses

15. The Worst In Me feat. Tinashe

16. September 21

17. Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams