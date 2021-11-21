Saturdays are reserved for turning up, so we always come through with the Fire Emoji playlist, but Sunday is always the calm before a new week begins. Ultimately, it's the best time to kick back and listen to some relaxed, laidback vibes. Every Sunday, we slide through with our R&B Season playlist highlighting the best new releases in the genre every week. Without further delay, here's your breakdown:

KAYTRANADA's left an imprint on several songs this year, from Yebba's Dawn to H.E.R.'s Back Of My Mind. This week, the producer unloaded a three-track EP titled, Intimidated. He reunited with H.E.R. for the title track of the project, which forms a beautiful fusion of her soothing R&B stylings and Kaytra's upbeat, dance-friendly production.

The second addition to this week's playlist is the latest release from Fka Twigs. After teaming up with UK drill rapper Headie One at the top of the year with, "Don't Judge Me," she's further cementing her connection to the London drill scene with her latest track. This time, she connects with Central Cee for their new track, "Measure Of A Man."

Check out the latest R&B Season update below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.