Kaytranada Electrifies Busta Rhymes & Vybz Kartel's "The Don & The Boss"

Throughout Busta Rhymes' illustrious career, he's continued to push the boundaries with each and every one of his releases. The rapper came through towards the end of 2020 with the release of his first project in eight years, ELE 2: The Wrath Of Extinction. For fans, it was a celebration of his career that brought him to his roots. The rapper linked up with Vybz Kartel for the lead single off of the project, "The Don & The Boss," an anthem that dives into his Jamaican roots with some serious dancehall vibes.

Even though it's been a few months since the project was released, Busta Rhymes came through with the official remix of "The Don & The Boss" with Kaytranada handling the song's production and adding an electric feel to it.

Check it out below.