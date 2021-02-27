mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kaytranada Electrifies Busta Rhymes & Vybz Kartel's "The Don & The Boss"

Aron A.
February 27, 2021 12:39
512 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

The Don & The Boss
Busta Rhymes Feat. Vybz Kartel & Kaytranada

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kaytranada adds his touch to Busta Rhymes & Vybz Kartel's "The Don & The Boss."


Throughout Busta Rhymes' illustrious career, he's continued to push the boundaries with each and every one of his releases. The rapper came through towards the end of 2020 with the release of his first project in eight years, ELE 2: The Wrath Of Extinction. For fans, it was a celebration of his career that brought him to his roots. The rapper linked up with Vybz Kartel for the lead single off of the project, "The Don & The Boss," an anthem that dives into his Jamaican roots with some serious dancehall vibes.

Even though it's been a few months since the project was released, Busta Rhymes came through with the official remix of "The Don & The Boss" with Kaytranada handling the song's production and adding an electric feel to it.

Check it out below. 

Busta Rhymes
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  512
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Busta Rhymes Vybz Kartel Kaytranada
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kaytranada Electrifies Busta Rhymes & Vybz Kartel's "The Don & The Boss"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject