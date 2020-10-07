Kaytranada Drops Off Spooky Visuals for "The Worst In Me" Starring Tinashe

The producer/DJ releases the visuals for the "Bubba" cut featuring Tinashe.

Kaytranada's sophomore album Bubba from last year was an excellent collection of genre-bending songs featuring some of today's hottest hip hop and R&B talents including TDE's SiR, GoldLink, and Pharrell Williams.

He recently released an instrumental version of the LP, which first arrived in December 2019.

Whether it's to celebrate or just pure nostalgia, the Montreal producer is revisiting the album again with the release of a brand new video for the song "The Worst In Me" featuring Tinashe.

The video is an homage to classic horror movies, which is very apropos for the season.

Tinashe stars as a woman in an imposing mansion getting ready and looking good for a dick appointment with her man, who is on his way.

It's not hard for her to seduce him once he arrives and things get spooky after that.

The stunning visuals were directed by French director and photographer Arnaud Deroudhile, who bathes Tinashe in dramatic filtered lighting.

Get into the Halloween spirit and check out the video for "The Worst In Me" above and let us know what you think in the comments below.