Kaytranada Drops Off New Single “05 08 – NONESENSE"

At the top of the month, Kaytrananda produced a track for his brother Lou Phelps and Tony Stone dubbed "Cinnamon Toast." Now just a few weeks later the Montreal raised producer has released a solo single that shows off his impressive beat-making skills. While the song doesn't have any features attached to it, it's a sound in the right direction, teasing a possible follow-up album to his 2016 tape, 99.9%.

“I try and make my music as black as possible I guess,” Kaytranada recently told Clash. “I add a little more funk and soul, or some sort of more urban feel in a way, that is not strictly EDM clean. I took those elements from hip-hop. The fact that I’m black and doing it like that and people love it, it’s amazing. I never thought it would go that far but it’s definitely something new for the game.”

