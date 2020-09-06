mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kaytranada Drops Instrumental Version Of "Bubba"

Karlton Jahmal
September 06, 2020 13:16
Bubba (Instrumental Version)
Kaytranada

Kaytranada at his finest.


Kaytranada dropped off his sophomore effort Bubba earlier this year. The project is filled with jams, although some believe it didn't hit as hard as his debut. None the less, Bubba has overall good reviews from fans and critics alike. Although the project gave off Summer vibes, Kay is appeasing us for the upcoming cooler months. The gifted DJ and producer has returned with an instrumental version of the album to keep the vibe going.  

The instrumental version of Kaytranda's sophomore project includes all the beats that once featured vocals, but does not include the songs that were already without vocals. That means fans can now bump the instrumental for bangers like "Culture," "10%," "Need It," and more. Although the artists on these songs did their thing, there's just something about an instrumental tape from a producer/DJ that hits differently. Enjoy the Bubba instrumental album and let us know what you think below!

