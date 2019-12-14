mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kaytranada & Pharrell Williams Join Forces For "Midsection"

Karlton Jahmal
December 14, 2019 18:36
Work that mid-section


Kaytranada and Pharrellspoke about teaming up in the past, and we finally have a new original production from the talented artists. Kaytranada dropped off his sophomore album Bubba this past week, quenching his fans' thirst after a long hiatus between studio projects. The outro of the album features Pharrell and is aptly entitled "Midsection."

The funky-inspired dance track borders on riddim and pop and forces the listener to start moving their hips as soon as the record drops. Pharrell easily glides over the funky guitars and baseline. The veteran has a habit of making dance songs like this, and he employs the familiar methods to deliver what he already knew was a banger. The instrumental changes at the end briefly, delivering that abstract transition that Kaytranada is great at. "Midsection" is on repeat over here. 

Quotable Lyrics
For all those oppressed, and statesmen (Why, why, why, why)
You need a MDMA vacation
I used to see a thing, this is my confession
But she's a queen, and her body's a blessin'
One day, they'll convene to teach mankind a lesson
'Cause right now, I see power when I see her midsection (Move)

