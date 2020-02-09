Kaytranada & Kali Uchis Enjoy A Retro Get-Together In "10%" Video

Kaytranada shares "10%" clip.

Kaytranada and Kali Uchis are taking you on a trip down memory lane as they outfit the ambiance of their latest "10%" music video.

The track is plucked straight from the BUBBA tracklist and finds a great complement in the retro-inspired clip. Sampling First Choice's "Love Thang," the cut sets an instant mood that is channeled effectively just as Kaytranada prepares to embark on his North American headlining run. The trek kicks off on April 22nd in San Francisco to wrap up on June 6th at Paisley Park for a scheduled Prince celebration.

In between, he'll make stops in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas and NYC among other locales.