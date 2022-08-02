Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak Set The Dance Floor On Fire With "Twin Flame"

What's a summer without some new tunes from Kaytranada? The Montreal-based producer has largely worked alongside artists like IDK and Joyce Wrice in the last few months but many fans have been longing for a new single. Today, he blessed fans with a groovy new tune alongside Anderson .Paak titled, "Twin Flame." The song merges together Kaytranada's house-infused dance-floor friendly production and .Paak's soulful delivery for a smooth heater.

Fans have demanded the song's official release for a few years now. In December 2021, the song was previewed during one of Kaytranada's DJ sets. He also mentioned the song during a 2020 AMA when asked what song he's holding onto that he wants the world to hear.

Hopefully, a new project from Kaytranada is on its way this year.

Quotable Lyrics

You never had to pay for ganja

You always got the waves around ya

You're surfing with the jay in your mouth

In the barrel with the shade around ya

