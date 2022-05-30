Kayla Nicole says that she did not break up with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in response to him asking her to split the bill for restaurants, trips, and more. Nicole shot down the rumors in a tweet on Saturday.

"Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false," Nicole responded to a headline from Barstool about the rumor.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Barstool claims that they had spoken to a friend of Nicole's who explained that “Travis is very cheap. In the beginning, he tried to make Kayla ‘prove’ that she wasn’t with him for the money . . . so she had to pay half of everything. Half of every date, every trip, everything.”

The report also states that Nicole has only received $100 from Kelce over the course of their relationship. Kelce signed a $57 million deal with the Chiefs in 2020, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL, behind the San Francisco 49ers' star George Kittle.

Nicole and Kelce first confirmed that they had begun dating back in May 2017. This isn't the first time that Kelce has been accused of being cheap with his girlfriend during the course of their relationship

Back in 2021, fans came at the star pass-catcher when Nicole spoke about shopping at Zara.

"Me, my man and my $50 Zara outfit on a yacht in Tahoe sweetie," Nicole wrote at the time. "Y’all concern is beneath me."

Check out Nicole's response to the recent drama below.

