KayCyy Shares Gesaffelstein-Produced EP, "TW20 50"

KayCyy has been keeping busy with preparation for his debut project, but ahead of that, the Kenya-born recording artist has shared a 3-track EP called TW20 50, which features three Gesaffelstein-produced titles, including "OKAY!" which previously arrived as a single.

Along with the EP, KayCyy delivered a music video for our personal favourite from the project, "THE SUN." Over on Instagram, the rapper shared a preview, captioning it, "I don't need the stars, the moon, the world if you bring me the [sun]. OUT NOW! ALBM N PRGRSS."

"This man is going to be in the forefront soon. So refreshing!" one fan praised the up-and-coming star over on YouTube after listening to his latest release. Another added, "The whole vibe from this thing is amazing, from the vocals to the production. Amazing job," while someone else chimed in with "This combination from the dark electro from Ges and flow from KayCyy is unique in this moment."

Stream TW20 50 below, and let us know if you're looking forward to listening to KayCyy's forthcoming debut project in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. OKAY!

2. THE SUN

3. LOVE & HATE