KayCyy performed his XXL Freshman Freestyle with the backing of a six-person choir, making for a unique take on the iconic series. The 24-year-old rapper used his bars to compare himself to legendary singer James Brown, and rap about his experience in music.

"James Brown of my generation, a piece of me in every song/Not avoiding my temptations, I face shit then I move on/And they callin’ who a Freshman? Feel like a vet that just got on/Man, this shit took some years/If it took one night then it should feel wrong," he rhymes in the freestyle.





As for why KayCyy decided to work with a choir for his freestyle, he explained to XXL: "More people are probably gonna do more creative stuff in the solo part that they maybe didn’t know they could do other than just rap. It’s the first freestyle I probably ever did for a platform. I’ve never really done one for radio either. It’s challenging, but I like challenges."

Earlier this month, KayCyy shared a new project titled Get Used To It. It features Lancey Foux, 070 Shake, and more.

Other artists included on the XXL Freshman list include BabyTron, Cochise, Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, KenTheMan, SoFaygo, Big Scarr, Big30, Kali, Doechii, and Nardo Wick. Thus far, XXL has shared freestyles from SoFaygo, Nardo Wick, Doechii, Babyface Ray, Kali, and now, KayCyy.

Check out KayCyy's XXL Freshman Freestyle below.

[Via]