Bronx-based rapper Kay Flock was being touted as the next big star to come out of New York's booming drill scene, exciting fans with his unique vocal stylings and records that shook up this year's hip-hop landscape, including "Being Honest" and "Is Ya Ready." Most notably, Kay Flock appears as a feature on Lil Tjay's record "Not In The Mood." As the year comes to a close though, Kay Flock has found himself in quite the predicament, getting arrested on murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside of a barbershop earlier this month in Manhattan. There is some confusion over the case, especially regarding DJ Akademiks' coverage of it, and now Flock's future is in question.

As the teenage rapper's freedom stands in the fold, he recently connected with one of his friends to share a quick freestyle from jail, showing off his aggressive flows as the world continues to wonder about his future.

Kay Flock was set to have another big year in 2022, but now it's unclear if he will even be able to continue with his music career.

Similarly, Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, who is also currently incarcerated, shared a five-minute freestyle from prison this week, speaking about the details of his case and everything he's missed in the six months since getting locked up. He revealed that his grandfather recently passed away and that he asked Gucci Mane to help him squash his beef with Kodak Black. Listen here.

Check out Kay Flock's freestyle below.