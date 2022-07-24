Kay Flock, Dougie B, & B-Lovee Emulate "Brotherly Love (Pt. 2)" On Latest Joint Track

The New York drill scene continues to extend its reach this weekend with a new single from Kay Flock, who recruited both B-Lovee and Dougie B to return for "Brotherly Love, Pt. 2."

Back in March of 2021, we heard the original track, and now over a year later, we've got an accompanying music video for the latest edition which takes us through the Bronx, showing off the borough's never-ending energy.

A Lau and Matt Marvin came through with production that allowed the trio to spit their verses relentlessly, showing off just how much they've grown as artists since they last came together in the studio.

Other recent successes for Kay Flock include "Make A Movie" with fellow drill icon Fivio Foreign, as well as "Shake It," also with Dougie B as well as Bory300 and Cardi B.

Stream "Brotherly Love, Pt. 2" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts on the new collaboration are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

DOA, we gon' turn this shit up

Patty and 'Migos, she turnt the f*ck up

Other side goofies, they some chumps

.40 kickin' like Bruce Lee, when I dump