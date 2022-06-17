mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kay Flock & Fivio Foreign Come Together To "Make A Movie"

Hayley Hynes
June 17, 2022 19:30
Kay Flock/SpotifyKay Flock/Spotify
Kay Flock/Spotify

The two New York drill artists come together on a new single, just in time for the weekend.


Though New York's drill artists are being heavily condemned by some, that's not stopping them from coming together and putting on a united front. This New Music Friday, Bronx rapper Kay Flock tapped Brooklyn's Fivio Foreign to assist him with "Make A Movie."

A press release notes that the single was produced by A Lau and Elvis Beatz, and the accompanying music video was directed by RingRing Visuals, taking us through the boroughs of NYC to unite our two artists.

"You know how we comin' through, huh / Different cities we be runnin' through (Baow)," the B.I.B.L.E. hitmaker confidently spits on his turn. "You not a big homie, so how is he under you? / You say you tough, n*gga show me a gun or two (Baow, baow, baow-baow)."

Recently, we heard from Kay Flock on his Bronx anthem "Shake It" featuring Dougie B, Bory300, and Cardi B.

Do you think that his new collab with Fivio Foreign has the potential to top that? Sound off in the comments below, and stream "Make A Movie" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know how we comin' through, huh
Different cities we be runnin' through (Baow)
You not a big homie, so how is he under you?
You say you tough, n*gga show me a gun or two (Baow, baow, baow-baow)

