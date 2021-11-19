Sacai and Nike have teamed up for some pretty great sneakers over the last few years, including the Nike Blazer Low. The stacked swoosh aesthetic had a lot of fans in a chokehold, and now, they are bringing back this look thanks to a triple-collab with the likes of Kaws, who is one of the biggest street artists in the world.

Recently, we unveiled photos of a vibrant blue colorway, and now, it appears as though there are two more offerings on the horizon. As you can see down below, one of these new versions has a maroon upper with pink, blue, and yellow highlights. From there, we have a shoe with a purple base that has some grey, blue, pink, and even some yellow throughout. All three colorways are unique in their own right, and they will definitely turn some heads.

In terms of when these are going to be released, nothing has been determined by the brand yet. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

