KAWS is one of the biggest street artists in the world and when you see his two X's, you can guess that he is involved somehow. KAWS has collaborated with brands like Nike and Jordan Brand in the past, so it should be no surprise that they would want to keep that relationship going. With Nike leaning more towards crossover collabs like the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1, it should also be predicted that Nike would want to bring KAWS on board for a collab with Sacai.

Well, thanks to US_11, we have some new information on that front as down below, you can find some photos of the KAWS x Sacai x Nike Blazer Low. The shoe is exceptionally vibrant as a loud shade of blue is placed all throughout the upper. From there, we have yellows, pinks, and greens to liven things up. KAWS branding is placed on the midsole and the insole to let fans know that this shoe does, indeed, have KAWS' footprint on it. Overall, it should prove to be a truly unique collectors item.

As it stands, there is no release timeline for this particular shoe, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike