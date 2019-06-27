Kawhi Leonard is the true wild card of free agency thanks to his unique situation with the Toronto Raptors. Leonard has decided to decline his player option and become a free agent although no one really knows where he will go. Before the season, it was believed that Leonard had no desire to play with the Raptors which immediately changed when the team started to win. Now that they have won a championship, it would seem bizarre for Leonard to want to leave, but as they say, home is where the heart is and that place is Los Angeles.

While Leonard has been linked to the Lakers a new report from Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated states how those close to him aren't so sure that will happen.

David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Per Mannix:

"Leonard’s is the rare singular free agency decision that could determine a champion. If Leonard returns to Toronto, the Raptors would be favorites to repeat. If Leonard bolts for the Clippers, L.A. has a roster that, with Leonard, would leapfrog into the favorites to win the West. If Leonard decided to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with L.A.—an idea several people familiar with Leonard’s thinking are skeptical of—the Lakers would have the foundation of a superteam."

While Leonard to the Lakers is unlikely, he could easily still join the Clippers who have a young roster that would be poised for a run with Leonard on their team.