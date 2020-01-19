New Balance is celebrating Black History Month this year with a limited edition collection of sneakers, including a brand new colorway of Kawhi Leonard's New Balance OMN1S sneaker.

As shown below, each of the kicks comes equipped with a navy, grey and red color scheme, hihglighted by gold accents. Kawhi's New Balance OMN1S also includes the word "INSPIRE" stamped on the mid-foot strap.

New Balance OMN1S 'BHM'/New Balance

According to New Balance, the name OMN1S is derived from the Latin omnis, a word meaning “of everything”. New Balance’s debut basketball shoe was made for the modern day positionless player, featuring the brand's "FitWeave" upper and a full-length FuelCell midsole.

“As the game has changed, there is a versatility to the player on the court now that there has never been before. The OMN1S was built for a player like Kawhi Leonard that can do it all. It’s designed to represent what we want New Balance to represent on and off the court. Game speaks for itself,” said Jonathan Grondin, Creative Design Manager at New Balance.

In addition to the "BHM" OMN1S, New Balance will also be releasing similarly styled versions of the 574, 850, and 997S. Scroll down for a look at each upcoming colorways and look for the full collection to launch on January 30.

New Balance 574 BHM/New Balance

New Balance 850 BHM/New Balance

New Balance 997S BHM/New Balance