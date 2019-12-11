Kawhi Leonard has been killing it this year with the Los Angeles Clippers even if he only plays half of the games due to "load management." Over the past year, Leonard has been able to leverage his partnership with New Balance into some pretty dope sneakers including the New Balance OMN1S which is the brand's latest foray into basketball shoes. The last few months have seen various colorways make their way to retailers and now, a brand new offering is coming out.

The "City of Angels" colorway below is the perfect way to pay homage to Los Angeles. The shoe is mostly white and black with blue and red highlights. This helps give details from both the regular Clippers jersey as well as the city edition one. "New Balance" and "City of Angels" are written in new English font on the toe strap which adds even more to the L.A. aesthetic.

If you're looking forward to these and want to cop, they can be had for $140 USD as of Thursday, December 12th. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on giving these a shot.

Image via New Balance

