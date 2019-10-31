Kawhi Leonard's on-court sneaker, the New Balance OMN1S, will be releasing in numerous colorways over the coming weeks - starting with the intense "Heat Wave" colorway that just dropped today.

The kicks, priced at $140, come equipped with an "Energy Red" construction, highlighted by splashes of peony along with black detailing on the outsole and New Balance "N" branding. Click here to cop a pair while they're still available.

According to New Balance, the name OMN1S is derived from the Latin omnis, a word meaning “of everything”. New Balance’s debut basketball shoe was made for the modern day positionless player, featuring the brand's "FitWeave" upper and a full-length FuelCell midsole.

“As the game has changed, there is a versatility to the player on the court now that there has never been before. The OMN1S was built for a player like Kawhi Leonard that can do it all. It’s designed to represent what we want New Balance to represent on and off the court. Game speaks for itself,” said Jonathan Grondin, Creative Design Manager at New Balance. Grondin.

Scroll down for the official images of the New Balance OMN1S "Heat Wave."

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance