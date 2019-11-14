Kawhi Leonard's on-court sneaker, the New Balance OMN1S, will be releasing in an all-new "Baited" colorway on Thursday, November 14, inspired by Kawhi's love for fishing. The kicks, priced at $140, will be available at 10am ET via newbalance.com as well as select Foot Locker and Shoe Palace stores.

The "Baited" New Balance OMN1S comes equipped with a black and white FitWeave upper done up in a fish scale-like pattern, accompanied by colorful splashes of red, blue and greenish yellow.

According to New Balance, the name OMN1S is derived from the Latin omnis, a word meaning “of everything”. New Balance’s debut basketball shoe was made for the modern day positionless player, featuring the brand's "FitWeave" upper and a full-length FuelCell midsole.

“As the game has changed, there is a versatility to the player on the court now that there has never been before. The OMN1S was built for a player like Kawhi Leonard that can do it all. It’s designed to represent what we want New Balance to represent on and off the court. Game speaks for itself,” said Jonathan Grondin, Creative Design Manager at New Balance. Grondin.

Scroll down for the official images of the New Balance OMN1S "Baited" colorway.

