Kawhi Leonard was a huge addition to the Los Angeles Clippers all the way back in 2019 and since then, the Clippers have become a threat to win the title. This year, the Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history and while they came up a few games short, there is no denying that they were an impressive team. Had it not been for Kawhi's knee injury in the second round, there is a very good chance this team could have gone on to win the title.

Curiously, little is known about this injury as very few updates have been given to the public. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, no one knows if his knee injury is simply a bad tear or a full-on ACL tear, which would keep him out of basketball for the better part of a year. Not to mention, this injury could affect his free agency plans as he has a player option with the Clippers.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

This mystery certainly has some fans worried, especially when you consider his history in San Antonio and how his nagging quad injury had even more mystery behind it. With all of this in mind, Kawhi and the Clippers have a lot to worry about right now, and it could make for a very interesting summer.

With this information in mind, which team would you like to see Kawhi play with next year? Let us know in the comments below.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

[Via]