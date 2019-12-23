Kawhi Leonard was easily the biggest NBA free agent available this Summer as he had three main teams going after him. These teams were the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers. In the end, Leonard decided to sign with the Clippers which is what most people expected. Following his decision, there were various reports coming out about Kawhi's uncle Dennis and how he pretty well hijacked Leonard's free agency decision.

In a new report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, these reports were advanced even more. As he explains in the piece below, Uncle Dennis was demanding that teams give Kawhi part ownership of the franchise, an unlimited private plane, a house, and even endorsement opportunities. Of course, they were also demanding that the team make a huge trade for a second superstar.

With all of this in mind, it's interesting to think about what the Clippers really gave Kawhi. Many of Dennis' demands go against the rules set forth by the CBA so the Clippers could be in a lot of trouble if they actually gave in. These revelations are quite shocking and seem to hone in on the relationship Leonard has with his uncle.

Uncle Dennis was notorious during Kawhi's beef with the Spurs and now it seems like he's more involved than we originally thought.