LA Clippers forward and two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard was spotted at LAX on Tuesday with his longtime girlfriend Kishele Shipley, and she was sporting a large ring on her left ring finger, sparking up rumors of a possible engagement.

The mother of two was seen walking with Leonard through LAX, with a shiny new ring dazzling her left ring finger. The two have been dating for some time now. They met at San Diego State and have been at each other's side ever since, and have two children together, a daughter, Kaliyah in 2016 and a son in 2019.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Leonard is infamous for his quiet demeanor and valued privacy, so don’t expect any lavish announcements anytime soon. The name of his son has not been publicly confirmed by Kawhi or his team. Leonard’s team has not commented on whether or not the NBA star is engaged or not.

Leonard missed the entirety of the 2021-2022 season due to a torn ACL he sustained during the 2021 playoffs. Injuries have plagued the California native for the majority of his career. An injury to his right thigh prevented him from competing with the San Antonio Spurs in 2017. After being traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018, he led them to their first NBA championship and won his second Finals MVP, becoming one of three players (Kareem Abdul Jabar, Lebron James) to win the award with multiple teams.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Los Angeles fans are hopeful that Leonard will rejoin Paul George and the Clippers for another season later this year.

