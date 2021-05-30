Kawhi Leonard's time with the San Antonio Spurs came to an abrupt end in 2018 although that doesn't mean his Spurs career was all bad. In 2013 and 2014, Leonard made it to the NBA Finals with the Spurs, and he even won a title in 2014. That same year, he won Finals MVP which cemented him as one of the best defensive players in the league.

The year before that, Leonard faced disappointment as his Spurs lost to the Miami Heat in seven games in the Finals. In Game 6, the Spurs had the lead late but Ray Allen's jump shot kept the Heat alive, ultimately forcing that Game 7. Now, Leonard's game-worn jersey from Game 6 and 7 of that 2013 series is available at auction through Lelands.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This Spurs jersey features their signature black and silver away color scheme. There is an NBA Finals patch over the heart as well, which helps let people know what time period the jersey came from. While the starting bid was set for $5,000, the jersey is now at a highest bid of over $11,000. If you are looking to cop this collector's item, you will have until Friday to place your bid.

There is no telling what the jersey will end up going for, although there is no denying just how expensive these jerseys are now, compared to maybe five or 10 years ago.

[Via]