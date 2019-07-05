It is July 5th and Kawhi Leonard still hasn't made his decision as to where he is going to play basketball next season. As of right now, it looks as though he is choosing between the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and the Toronto Raptors. Leonard just led the Raptors to their first ever championship, although he has made it clear in the past that he would like to play in his hometown of Los Angeles. Either way, there really seems to be no indication as to where he wants to go and NBA fans are starting to get restless.

Today on First Things First, Cris Carter made a bold claim as he said he believes Kawhi's decision will be coming later today. In addition to this prediction, Carter explained how the Lakers are the best fit for the star.

"For Kawhi, this is about which organization is going to support his quest to be the best player in the world and get as many championships as possible," Carter said. "To me, the only team that presents that is the Lakers. I believe there's going to be an announcement today."

ESPN's Jalen Rose disagrees with Carter as just two days ago, he said he was 99 percent sure that Leonard would re-signing with the Raptors on a two-year deal.