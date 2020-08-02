Kawhi Leonard is easily one of the best players in the NBA although, over the past few years, he has been heavily scrutinized for the way he laughs and handles the media. Simply put, Kawhi is a very serious person who doesn't have time for jokes. Basketball comes first and any sort of fun needs to be had away from the court. This mindset has worked out quite well for Kawhi as he currently has two NBA titles with two different teams, as well as two Finals MVPs. Clearly, he is doing something right.

His straightforward personality has made him unintentionally hilarious in the way he reacts to certain situations. A perfect example of this was last night as the Clippers took on the New Orleans Pelicans. With the game pretty well won, Leonard was on the bench when he started getting bunny ears from Marcus Morris. Eventually, Kawhi caught on and gave Morris a death stare before looking straight ahead in disbelief.

The clip above eventually went viral as NBA fans throughout Twitter and Instagram likened him to some kind of Terminator-esque robot. Of course, these jokes have been made before although this clip was certainly ripe for some good old-fashioned jokes.

As for Leonard and the Clippers, well, they are prime contenders for the NBA title and if they win, we're sure Kawhi will be more than ready to have some fun...in due time.