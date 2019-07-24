Kawhi Leonard is the best player in the NBA right now, according to a poll of 20 coaches, executives and scouts from across the NBA.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps revealed the results of the off-season survey on Wednesday, which shows that 12 of the 20 polled selected Leonard as the league's best player. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo checked in at second with six votes, followed by James Harden with two.

The coaches, executives and scouts were also asked to choose the Best & Worst off-season moves, the most surprising move, and which team will win it all.

In regards to the best off-season move, Bontemps reports that half of those polled pointed to the Los Angeles Clippers acquiring both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, naturally. Worst move of the summer was split (six votes each) between the New York Knicks offseason, and the Phoenix Suns' acquisition of Ricky Rubio. The Hornets' Terry Rozier move checked in third.

When it comes to which team will represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, the survey resulted in 12 votes for the Milwaukee Bucks and eight votes for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Those surveyed were much more confident about the fate of the West, as the Clippers earned 16 votes, and 13 to win the NBA Finals. Others receiving votes in the West include the Denver Nuggets (2), Utah Jazz (1) and Houston Rockets (1).

Check out the full survey here.