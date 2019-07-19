Kawhi Leonard had the entire NBA world on their toes a couple of weeks ago as he decided on a team to call home. The two-time NBA champion decided to go with the Los Angeles Clippers who were able to acquire Paul George via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a shocking development that eventually led to another trade involving Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets. As Shams Charania of The Athletic explained, Westbrook almost ended up with the Clippers but in the end, Leonard wanted George.

“Sam, I began to hear in the days leading up to Kawhi’s commitment in the early morning hours of July 6 that he informed the Clippers that he would sign with them — if they were able to acquire a second star. Russell Westbrook and Paul George became early targets, I was told, but Leonard identified George as the player to get," Charania explained. "And once the Clippers received word that Leonard was choosing them, they did whatever they could to ensure his commitment stuck.”

Harry How/Getty Images

This development just goes to show how much power Leonard had this offseason. He duped the Lakers and Raptors into thinking they had a chance and in the end, he created a dynamic duo in Los Angeles Clippers. With Kawhi and George at the helm, the Clippers are going to be a huge threat to win the championship this season.

