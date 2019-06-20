Kawhi Leonard has been put under a microscope for his unique personality and the way he trash-talks out on the court. Leonard recently led the Toronto Raptors to their first ever NBA championship and as we approach free agency, there has been plenty of speculation as to where Kawhi will end up going. The Board Man seems to have a pretty good relationship with his teammates and coaches especially considering a story that was recently told by ESPN writer Zach Lowe.

Head coach Nick Nurse was talking to the Raptors after they went up 3-2 on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals and likened it to when he was coaching in the D-League. Nurse explained how his team went up 1-0 in the Finals that year and weren't able to finish the series at home. That's when Kawhi interjected and said “In the D-League? I’m done listening to this.”

Ever since the Raptors won the championship last Thursday, Leonard has revealed himself to be a lot more fun than we all believed. From getting completely obliterated with Serge Ibaka, to accepting the plant from Plant Guy, it's clear that Kawhi is having a pretty good time in the 6ix.

Fans in the city will be crossing their fingers as he makes one of the most difficult decisions of his career.