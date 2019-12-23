When Kawhi Leonard takes the court for the Los Angeles Clippers' Christmas Day matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers, he'll be wearing a special cash-inspired colorway of his New Balance OMN1S sneaker. According to New Balance, Kawhi himself came up with the "Money Stacks" moniker and design when collaborating with New Balance Creative Design Manager Jonathan Grondin this summer.

New Balance

The colorway is based on the idea of bankrolls, with the OMN1S midfoot strap acting as the rubber band. Kawhi's New Balance OMN1S "Money Stacks" will be releasing at 10am ET on December 26, the day after the Clippers-Lakers Christmas Day showdown. The kicks will be available online, as well as at select Shoe Palace and Footlocker locations.

According to New Balance, the name OMN1S is derived from the Latin omnis, a word meaning “of everything”. New Balance’s debut basketball shoe was made for the modern day positionless player, featuring the brand's "FitWeave" upper and a full-length FuelCell midsole.

“As the game has changed, there is a versatility to the player on the court now that there has never been before. The OMN1S was built for a player like Kawhi Leonard that can do it all. It’s designed to represent what we want New Balance to represent on and off the court. Game speaks for itself,” said Jonathan Grondin, Creative Design Manager at New Balance. Grondin.

Check out official images of the "Money Stacks" colorway below.

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance