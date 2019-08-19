A new uniform isn't the only change to Kawhi Leonard's look this summer.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward recently unleashed his afro during a golf outing, leaving fans to wonder if 'Afro Kawhi' will make his debut in the 2019-20 season.

It won't matter to Clippers fans whether Kawhi is rocking his cornrows, the new afro, or a shaved head, as long as he can deliver an NBA title the way he did in Toronto this past season.

Leonard, 28, signed a three-year $103 million contract with the Clippers this off-season, which includes an opt-out in 2021. As we know, the Clips also pulled off a blockbuster trade for All NBA forward Paul George, making the team an instant title contender this season.

Kawhi, PG & co. will open up the 2019-20 season at home against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22, in the second game of the NBA's opening night double-header on TNT.