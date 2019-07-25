Heading into next season, it's clear that the Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams in the league thanks to the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Fans of the team are excited to finally see their squad become a contender in a Western Conference that has largely left them behind over the past decade. Leonard is one of the best players in the league and George is an MVP finalist so it's obvious that the Clippers have a dangerous squad on their hands.

Yesterday, George and Leonard were introduced to the media and both players got to speak a little bit about their decisions. Leonard got to touch on his decision to pick the Clippers over the Lakers which as he explains, was more about winning championships than anything else.

"In the last few years, from the basketball standpoint, the Clippers have been better," Kawhi said. "If we go to the championship and win and we don’t get no coverage, that’s fine with me."

Leonard does have a pretty good point though as the Lakers have failed to make the playoffs for most of the decade and even with LeBron James, finished 10th in the Western Conference last season. Despite this, the Lakers have been a historically better team so it will be interesting to see what Leonard can accomplish as the Clippers play second fiddle in L.A.