The New York Knicks have enough cap space to sign two max free agents this summer - and we already know about their plans to pursue Golden State Warriors All Star forward Kevin Durant.

In addition to Durant, Newsday's Steve Popper reports that the Knicks are "expected to push hard" for Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard, who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer once he declines his player option for the 2019-20 season.

Popper notes: "there is a contingent in the Knicks front office that is enamored not just with Leonard's two-way talents on the court, but with the fact that he would bring little drama with him." The New York Post's Marc Berman also reports that the Knicks brass are confident that they'll get a free agency meeting with Kawhi this Summer.

Leonard has kept quiet regarding his impending free agency, but it certainly doesn't seem as though playing in New York City is high on his list. Not to mention, the Knicks will face stiff competition in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes from teams like the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers.

After missing most of last season with the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard averaged a career-high 26.6 points per game this year, to go along with 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals.