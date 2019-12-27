Kawhi Leonard had an incredible 2019 that was highlighted by an NBA Championship. Leonard carried the Toronto Raptors on his back and gave the city their first-ever NBA title. In the offseason, Leonard received a huge payday as he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Heading back to his home state, Leonard now has a chance to deliver a championship to three different teams which would certainly be an incredible accomplishment.

For many, Leonard is one of the most impressive athletes on the planet and as the year wraps up, he is being rewarded for his efforts. Today, the Associated Press revealed that Leonard was being named as the AP Male Athlete Of The Year.

Considering everything Leonard was able to accomplish this year, the honor is well-deserved. Last year, James won the award for the third time which put him in fairly great company. As we head into 2020, Leonard has the perfect opportunity to repeat. The Clippers are poised to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs and fans are anticipating what he'll be able to do.

Leonard is quickly embracing the superstar role and we can't wait to see what he has in store for us next year.