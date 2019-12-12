Tonight marks a night that many Raptors fans anticipated -- the return of Kawhi Leonard. He helped bring the championship back to Toronto for the first time in the franchise's history. Needless to say, it was a big moment for Toronto, as well as the rest of Canada. Kawhi was a hero to the city but many had mixed feelings when he decided to go to the Clippers, especially since there were promising signs he'd stay in the 6ix.

As he made his triumphant return to Toronto, he was welcomed with a tribute video as well as the rest of the Raptors who dapped him up. Kyle Lowry was the last man on the team to dap him up but he also was the one who gifted Kawhi his championship ring. Kawhi's face lit up as he dapped up Lowry and enjoyed the moment. Although Kawhi expected tons of boos when he came out, Toronto was definitely showing him love as he walked onto the court for his triumphant return.

Of course, the Raptors Global Ambassador was sitting courtside as all this happened. Drake hit his Instagram Story to flex his courtside seats along with his championship ring and incredibly iced out watch with the simple words, "Kawhi's home" to describe the setting. With Kawhi back in Toronto tonight, we'll see if the Raptors will be able to win against the Clippers.