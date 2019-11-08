Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are destined for greatness this season but it's all contingent on whether or not Leonard can stay healthy. So far this season, Leonard has had to miss a couple of games due to load management and it has sent the NBA world into a tizzy. Some feel like Leonard is doing the league a disservice by missing games although the Clippers are adamant that Kawhi does, in fact, have an injury.

A statement made by the NBA recently suggested that Leonard is suffering from a knee injury and that's why it's okay for him to miss games. Fans were surprised by this news and according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, so was Leonard himself.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

"I mean it was shocking, but it doesn't matter to me. I'm not a guy that reads the media anyway," Leonard explained. "We're going to manage it the best way we can to keep me healthy and that's the most important thing, me being healthy moving forward."

Essentially, Leonard was surprised that the NBA would just come out and say he has a knee injury especially when the Clippers were trying to keep the specifics under wraps. Either way, people were going to find out eventually and regardless, Leonard has still played lights out this season so it doesn't seem like it's too big of an issue.

By midseason, we will most likely have forgotten about this whole debacle.