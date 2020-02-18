Kawhi Leonard was a force to be reckoned with at this year's NBA All-Star Game. He ended up winning the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy after propelling Team LeBron to victory. Leonard had 30 points in the game and was all over the court. Playing with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Leonard was given some space to shine and he made the most of it. In an era where he Kawhi is preoccupied with load management, he shocked fans and came through with a blistering performance.

Following the match, Leonard was asked about LeBron and AD. Of course, Leonard could have joined the Lakers in the offseason but instead, he decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers. Had the three teamed up, they would have been unstoppable. Either way, it's clear Leonard enjoyed his All-Star experience with the Lakers stars.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“It was fun,” Leonard said according to Lakers Nation. “I played with Bron and A.D. last year, and I think the year before that or so. But it’s always fun just to get around guys that are very competitive, see what they do on an everyday basis. Just talking, just being their teammate. We go at each other all year round, and just, like I said, it’s great to be able to pick their brain and just be around them and joke and laugh.”

If you're a Lakers fan, all you can do at this point is hold your head in your hands and think of what could have been.